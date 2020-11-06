Tecno releases gaming mid-ranger Pova in sub-P7,000 price

Mobile phone brand Tecno Mobile is on a roll in the Philippines with back-to-back midrange devices on a budget price tag. With the new Tecno Pova priced at P6,999, users will have access to a large 6000mAh battery with flash charge, a highly customizable Android 10 OS skin, a wide 6.8” display, and the Helio G80 gaming powerhouse.

Officially hitting the shelves last October 15, the Pova is exclusively being offered in the brand’s official store on the e-commerce platform Shopee. Since digital retail continues to rise even in the consumer electronic market, the brand saw the potential to reach more target customers through digital means.

“With the introduction of Pova, Tecno Mobile has once again designed a product that delivers a premium experience and a power-packed performance. Pova is built to elevate consumer experiences,” said Ye Yuan, deputy general manager for Tecno.

Smartphone technology during the virtual education age has been beneficial for students who do not have ready access to personal computers — that is why the Pova offering is attemptinh to hit the price-to-spec ratio sweet spot. The large capacity 6000mAh battery supports the brand’s own 18W dual IC flash charging technology, which it claims is more efficient to standard 18W quick charge by 20%.

At the helm of the performance department is the Mediatek Helio G80 gaming processor with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The chip features boosted clock speeds and is ideal for mobile gaming usage with the help of its intelligent prediction capability for Wi-Fi and LTE concurrency, which triggers in just 13 milliseconds.

“With smartphones becoming an important part of everyone’s daily lives, at Tecno Mobile we will continue to raise the bar on creating smartphones that are designed around extraordinary performance, powered by category leading specifications,” said Yuan.

The Pova will be available in two colorways – Magic Blue and Speed Purple. The device also runs on Tecno Mobile’s HiOS operating system skin which is advertised as an extra customizable platform.