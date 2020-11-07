SG firm to bring AI-powered helmets, robot staffers to PH

KALIBO, Aklan — A Singaporean company is planning to launch in the Philippines several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered products and robots to help in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Peter Tay, international business development director of the LDR Pte Ltd, said his company is coordinating with local firm Philippine Medical Depot to help distribute the products in the country.

Among the products the company is planning to launch are smart helmets which has thermal scanner that is ideal for frontliners, and robots which would serve as staff for hospitals, hotels, malls, and disinfection tunnels, among others.

“The products will come from Europe, China, and Singapore. We are confident that these would be appreciated by Filipinos as we together fight Covid-19 pandemic,” Tay said in a Zoom interview.

The smart helmet is already being used in India, according to Tay.

“We are just finalizing the logistics now for our office to be put up in Metro Manila. We are also planning to expand offices all over the country as part of our after-sales support for all the products,” he added.

Aside from the smart helmets, the company will be also featuring several of its robots known as Lorabots that includes delivery robots, hotel robots, and even tele-conferencing robots.

Tay pointed out that although the introduction of robot seems expensive at first, it will be more cost-effective and beneficial for companies and even local government units in the long run.

“Companies would be able to save a lot in terms of labor cost, indifferent attitude of employees, and other issues,” he said.

Earlier, Aklan second district representative Teodorico Haresco said that Filipinos should brace for technologies with the introduction of AI and robotics.

“We could not prevent the technology from coming in. We should embrace it and learn how to expand our knowledge and skills in order to survive these tough times,” he said.