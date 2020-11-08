Schneider Electric: Southeast Asia to be 4th largest economy by 2030

Energy and automation solutions provider Schneider Electric will be announcing a new roster of offerings during its fifth annual flagship event “Innovation Summit World Tour 2020”. It will be the first time for the tour to be held purely online and will last for eight weeks, starting last October 8 until November 26.

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric’s chairman and CEO

The company is calling for more digital technology adoption in the Southeast Asia region, where energy demand has grown by 80% over the last 10 years. At this pace, the region exceeds the global average for energy consumption and this growth will only accelerate in 2021.

Schneider Electric points out that this will result to Southeast Asia becoming the 4th largest economy in the world by 2030. That is why all keynotes, strategy talks, and product launches during the virtual event series will focus on promoting resiliency and sustainability with the use of digital technology.

“Across the globe, in just a few months, our lives have changed and digitalization has helped us to adapt to the new normal. Digitized remote operations can maintain business continuity, strengthen resiliency, and offer insights to better anticipate and adapt with agility,” said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric’s chairman and CEO.

The Innovation Summit World Tour will expand on the roles of electrification, digitization, innovation, energy management and industrial automation towards the company’s vision for a lower-carbon planet.

“Digital innovation and connectivity have changed how we work and live together, and will positively change our impact on the environment, and drive economic recovery and sustainability for us all.”

The company’s new offerings include a new generation of breakers to be released in 2021 called ComPacT, low-voltage switchboards called PrismaSeT, a green switchgear called SM AirSet, and a new category of automation called EcoStruxure Automation Expert.

Attendees can experience the new solutions in 3D through the event’s virtual Innovation Hub. It also includes Schneider’s own virtual labs, showrooms, and even manufacturing facilities that will play hands-on demos.