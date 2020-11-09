PLDT secures PH’s first global MEF 3.0 certification

Telecommunications firm PLDT was recently awarded the first and only Metro Ethernet Forum 3.0 (MEF 3.0) certification for carrier ethernet services among Philippine service providers.

The newly-awarded certification places PLDT among some top-tier global services providers that are MEF 3.0 certified including Bell Canada, SSE Telecoms in the UK, PCCW Global, and Orange of France, to name a few.

“We congratulate PLDT on achieving MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet certification. This accomplishment presents two exciting and significant milestones. PLDT will be the first service provider based in the Philippines to offer MEF 3.0 certified services, and it now offers one of the largest portfolios of certified MEF 3.0 CE services of any service provider in the world,” said Nan Chen, president, MEF.

“This level of certification will assure customers that they will receive the highest levels of performance established by the world’s defining authority for standardized network services.”

MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet certified services represent the gold standard for connectivity, providing the highest level of performance, assurance, and agility available in the market.

It introduces new categories of services, namely: Access E-LAN, Transit E-Line and Transit E-LAN, and accounts services that are orchestration-ready and supports software defined networking (SDN, SD-WAN, etc).

This certifies PLDT’s compliance to globally set standards for offering carrier ethernet s.

“We are proud to be MEF 3.0 compliant. It gives our customers the security that they will get highly performant, standardized and reliable services from PLDT, in the Philippines and elsewhere where we connect them in the world,” said PLDT-Smart chief technology information advisor Joachim Horn.

The PLDT Group has the most number of MEF Carrier Ethernet certified professionals in its roster among local providers with over 60 accredited engineers and personnel working on the backend.

Meanwhile, PLDT also recently approved the creation of a Data Privacy and Information Security Charter – said to be the first among publicly-listed companies in Asia.

To be headed by PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan, the DPIS committee of four board members to ensure guidance and oversight over how PLDT addresses corporate accountability for privacy and information security.

Other members include PLDT directors Ray C. Espinosa, Junichi Igarashi, and Bernido Liu as independent member while Smart president Al Panlilio joins as an advisor.