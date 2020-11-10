E-commerce giants Lazada, Shopee get most online complaints: DTI

The country’s two biggest online shopping platforms have been recorded as having the most number of transaction complaints with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), a trade official bared on Monday, Nov. 9.

During the virtual meeting of the Committee on Trade and Industry of the House of Representative, DTI undersecretary for consumer protection group Ruth Castelo reported that 6,907 of the total 14,869 online purchase-related complaints from January to October this year were against shopping apps Lazada and Shopee.

Compared to the full year of 2019, complaints against Lazada grew more than triple from 1,014 complaints to 3,475 for the first 10 months of the year.

Those against Shopee increased over five times in just 10 months from 607 complaints at end-2019 to 3,432 complaints from January to October 2020.

“Ninety percent of the total online complaints from October 2020 are against two of the more familiar platforms,” said Castelo, referring to Lazada and Shopee. She added the remaining complaints last month involved transactions on Facebook and other online platforms.

Castelo said most of the online complaints of consumers were in violations to the Price Act, defective product, and deceptive, unfair, or unconscionable sales acts or practices.

The House panel conducted the meeting following the growing report on online fraud. The committee also discussed the recent spate of Internet scams and fake online bookings, particularly pranks in food delivery.

In the recent months, the story of a student from Guimaras named Arthur Baylon went viral after he ordered a laptop on Lazada but only received stones upon delivery. Another online shopper also received wooden blocks instead of two cellphones she ordered online. — Kris Crismundo (PNA)