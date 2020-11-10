SAP teams up with SGV to develop logistics tool for PDRF relief efforts

Business software maker SAP collaborated recently with accounting firm SGV & Co. to create a logistics application that was donated to the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF).

The SAP Customer Experience solutions, which include the SAP Sales and Service Cloud, aim to provide optimum logistical support and responses to organizations assisting the PDRF in supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) and medicines to partner hospitals and other health-related organizations.

The application is expected to become instrumental in delivering much-needed supplies to hospitals and medical institutions via an integrated platform.

PDRF chief resilience officer Bill Luz cited SAP and SGV & Co. for the technological assistance. “Our Covid-19 response has required us to send a wide of variety of items such as PPEs, ventilators, as well as providing meals to a large number of healthcare institutions all over the country. This technology enables us to manage our supply and deploy the resources in a timely manner to different organizations,” he said.

SGV & Co. chairman and managing partner Wilson Tan affirmed the company’s commitment to the development and implementation of the logistics tool.

The PDRF, one of the country’s major private sector vehicles and coordinators for disaster response improvement, accepts donations via its website.

SAP Philippines managing director Edler Panlilio stressed the important role of technology in the country’s Covid-19 relief efforts.

“SAP Customer Experience solutions go beyond the back-end to support NGOs such as the PDRF with intelligent technologies that can drive efficiency in facilitating the donations and providing access to necessary supplies,” Panlilio said.

“This is an example of how we remain true to our purpose of helping Filipino enterprises including NGOs to run better and, thus, improve the lives of Filipinos.”