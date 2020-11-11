Assassin’s Creed Valhalla set to release on PS5

Game publisher Ubisoft has brought the Assassin’s Creed series fans all across different eras that unfurled the long and arduous warring between two clandestine organizations – the Brotherhood and the Templars.

From the medieval story of Altair Ibn La-Ahad back in the first release in 2007, up to the Peloponnesian War in 2018’s Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, the latest installment will now revolve around England’s Dark Ages and Eivor, a Viking warrior that introduces a new breed of fighting that AC fans have been expecting.

The premise of the protagonist’s story in itself is simple enough – to establish a permanent settlement for himself and his village. Akin to AC: Black Flag’s pirate-based combat, AC: Valhalla will be incorporating the viking’s dual wielding and Kratos-esque axe throwing action into the game, as well as the symbolic hidden blade.

Set during the ninth century time period, Viking raider Eivor will lead his clan of Norsemen across the North Sea to find a permanent home in England, after being driven from Norway by countless wars and growing hunger. While the English kingdoms are in a state of disarray and chaos, the clan will ignite brutal raids to gain the favor of Odin the Allfather and secure a place in Valhalla’s hall of warriors.

The combat system brings to life the ruthless fighting style of the era’s Viking warriors. The players can use dual swords and axes, as well as shields for defense. Although the brutal nature of the fight sequences can seem alternate to the main assassin’s way of combat, the game will still use stealth elements for assassinating missions.

Other gameplay highlights include a flexible and highly user-based character progression and RPG mechanics, an open world map beyond the main setting that is England, enemy raids and pillaging, customization of settlement structures, and an online coop mode.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Epic Games, Uplay & Stadia.