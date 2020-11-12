Realme PH unveils 2nd-generation Narzo series

Six months after the Narzo 10 line-up made its debut in the budget gaming segment for smartphones, Realme Philippines has unveiled the new generation Narzo 20 series. Compared to its predecessor, the Narzo 20 features an upgraded chipset, a larger battery capacity, and new paint jobs.

A recent study by gaming market insights and analytics firm Newzoo revealed that smartphones are currently the most preferred gaming platform in the Philippines. With the goal of providing greater options for Filipino gaming consumers, Realme brought gaming capabilities found on midrange devices to a product with a cheaper price tag.

In a closer look, apart from the obvious cosmetic changes, the Narzo 20 is not a major upgrade to the Narzo 10. The recent releases from Realme show that the brand is focusing on churning out a large amount of similarly-priced budget devices across the board instead of focusing on generational upgrades and meaningful enhancements.

“We hope we can inspire more young gamers to try their luck and skills in mobile gaming without them having to break the bank for high-tier devices. The Realme narzo 20 is ready to be in the arsenal of every young Filipino gamer,” shared Realme Philippines VP for marketing Austine Huang.

Similar to the case of the Narzo 10 roster, the Narzo 20 series share a common aesthetic direction. The devices have the same textured finish and color options, screen size, and placement of speakers and ports. However, compared to the cheaper Narzo 20A, the middling Narzo 20 provides a bigger battery life and faster charging rate.

The Narzo 20 features a 6.5” IPS LCD screen with a 720×1600 display resolution, Realme UI on top of Android 10, a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 chip, a decent 48MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6000mAh battery at 18W charging rate. Apart from the lower resolution 8MP front-facing camera, upgraded chipset and larger battery, the Narzo 20 is essentially the Narzo 10 with a new nose lift.

Available in Glory Silver and Victory Blue, the Realme Narzo 20 will retail for P7,990 exclusively on Lazada.