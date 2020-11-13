Lazada activates donation platform for ‘Ulysses’ relief efforts

A week after Super Typhoon Rolly, considered as 2020’s most powerful tropical storm thus far, hit the Philippines, the country was again battered by Typhoon Ulysses on Nov. 12, leaving numerous communities homeless and vulnerable amidst the pandemic.

With immediate appeals for relief and rescue, Lazada is leveraging its digital giving platform LazadaForGood to receive donations to provide aid to the affected communities.

Through LazadaForGood, Filipinos can contribute to the Ulysses relief efforts and donate hygiene kits, food packs, and shelter to advocacy partners such as ABS-CBN Foundation, Caritas Manila, Kaya Natin, Project Pearls, UNICEF, and World Vision.

To access LazadaForGood through the Lazada app, simply follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Lazada app and click “Load, Bills, and eCoupon”

Step 2: Click on LazadaForGood

Step 3: Choose an advocacy partner of choice

Step 4: Select your donation and click checkout

Donors can also visit LazadaForGood or any of its advocacy partners to support them and their beneficiaries.