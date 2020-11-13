Lenovo intros new laptops for remote working

On-premise operations are slowly getting less attractive for the workforce especially with the restrictions brought by the current health crisis. To address the need for a more flexible workplace, organizations are recognizing the advantages of remote and flexible work backed by cloud-based resources.

PC brand Lenovo aims to meet the more demanding environment posed by remote work with three new additions to the ThinkPad portfolio – the ThinkPad T14, X13, and E14. All three devices will be powered by AMD’s “Zen” microarchitecture Ryzen processors.

“With our new AMD-powered ThinkPad devices, employees are, in turn, empowered with the right technology and portability to help them adapt to the new nature of work,” said Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines president and general manager.

With the Ryzen processors, the new laptops will benefit from multiple cores and threads to better run general office applications. Aside from that, these processors also enhance video conferencing, real-time analytics, code compilation, and 3D video rendering experience.

All three devices feature built-in AMD Pro capabilities for enterprise-level security needs, AMD Secure Boot, MIL-SPEC tested durability, and the ThinkShutter webcam cover. Customers can also opt for Lenovo’s Premier Support for the brand’s own VIP technician support.

“Considering the current situation, it seems as though we are not going back to how things used to be as soon as we’d like to. To address challenges like this, Lenovo designs with purpose and innovation focused on customer-centricity to tackle the fast-changing needs of the workforce.”

The ThinkPad T14 will be equipped with up to 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 7 Pro with AMD Radeon Vega graphics. It features a 14” display, up to 32GB DDR4x memory, up to 1TB PCIe SSD, a 50Wh battery with 65W rapid charging, and a white backlit keyboard. Available in Black, the T14 will retail starting at P51,869.

The ThinkPad X13 comes with a similar AMD Ryzen 7 Pro processor with integrated Radeon Vega graphics. It features a smaller 13.3” display, 48Wh battery with 65W rapid charging, Windows 10 Pro OS, up to 32GB DDR4 memory, and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage. Also available in Black, ThinkPad X13 prices start at P54,669.

Meanwhile, the ThinkPad E14 can either arrive with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 4700U processor with integrated Radeon graphics. It features a soldered DDR4 memory with an option to add an 8GB SO-DIMM DDR4, up to 1.5TB dual SSD M.2 PCIe storage, and a 3-cell 45Wh integrated battery with 65W rapid charge. Available in Black as well, prices start at P43,399.

“We are dedicated to building and managing smarter IT service solutions that are designed to drive customers’ intelligent transformation and empower them to be more agile and efficient in pursuit of their desired outcomes. With smart IT solutions accompanying dependable hardware, Lenovo is well-positioned to lead intelligent transformation across Asia Pacific.”