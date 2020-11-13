NTC orders telcos to expedite service restoration in Ulysses-hit areas

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ordered public telecommunications companies on Thursday, Nov. 12, to fast-track the repair and restoration of telecommunication services in areas severely affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

As of 7:00 PM of November 12, according to reports submitted by Globe Telecoms and PLDT-Smart Communications on the progress of their respective restoration activities, network availability in areas severely affected by Ulysses are as follows:

The NTC, under instruction from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), also directed the telcos to accelerate the mobilization and transport of their respective technical or service personnel and equipment to the affected areas, and to deploy Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging Stations in strategic areas affected by the typhoon.

Likewise, the companies were also reminded to coordinate with the Local Government Units (LGU) and observe strict health protocols in the performance of these instructions.

The local telcos were ordered to provide the NTC every six hours with updates on restoration activities of their respective networks and facilities, as well as a timeline for the full restoration of services.

On Nov. 10, the NTC directed the telcos to ensure sufficient number of technical and support personnel and standby generators with extra fuel, tools, and spare equipment in areas forecast to be affected by the typhoon.