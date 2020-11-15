Realme PH launches smart toothbrush, luggage

Smartphone brand Realme is going down the path of its fellow Chinese tech company Xiaomi, which also sells products other than mobile devices — from vacuum cleaners to hair dryers. This month, Realme introduced in the Philippine an electric toothbrush, a smart scale, a security camera, and luggage.

The company considers these new products as the “next generation of technology”, introducing new features to non-electronic devices. For example, the Adventurer Luggage has a Rubik’s Cube-inspired design that adds a “stylish” texture on top of the sturdier PC material build, while the Realme M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush promotes oral hygiene with four cleaning modes.

The brand aims to be the go-to store for artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) and smart lifestyle devices, and it starts with oral health and personal fitness with the M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush and Realme Smart Scale. The former features a high frequency sonic motor, hence the name, and enables it to vibrate 34,000 times per minute. It also supports quick wireless charging.

“There is a growing demand for connected devices that bring the best in technology, making daily life easier, more convenient and much more efficient. We, at Realme Philippines, want the Filipinos to experience this convenience as we launch four AIoT and smart devices along our biggest sale yet for this holiday season”, said Realme VP for marketing Austine Huang.

Meanwhile, the smart scale is able to collect a wider range of data for fitness analysis and monitoring. With an additional Bioimpedance Analysis (BIA) sensor, it can measure body fat, weight, fat rate, body shape, BMI, muscle mass, body age, skeletal muscle, protein, fat mass and heart rate, among others.

The Realme Smart Cam 360 is a panoramic security camera that also features real-time tracking with voice talkback, as well as infrared night vision. Realme’s Adventurer Luggage, on the other hand, shines on the suitcase department with its TSA-approved locks and high-impact resistant Makrolon material from Bayer.

Realme’s end goal is to produce an ecosystem of smart products strewn together by the Realme Link App, although only two of the four new products can be optimized through the app – the Realme Smart Cam 360 and Smart Scale. The camera will retail for P1,490 on Lazada and Shopee. Similarly, the Smart Scale is priced at 1,090, the M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush at P1,490, and the Adventurer Luggage at P2,490.