PH largest startup confab returns in middle of pandemic

Philippine Startup Week, one of the country’s largest startup conferences, is back for a second run in a joint collaboration of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), QBO Innovation Hub, and various private organizations and community partners.

Slated on November 23-27, the nationwide startup conference highlighting the Filipino’s entrepreneurial spirit will be held fully online. With the theme “Filipino Startups Powering Up the New Normal,” the Philippine Startup Week 2020 (PHSW20) will showcase thriving Filipino startups and shine a spotlight on the stakeholders contributing to increasing the resilience of the Philippine startup ecosystem during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PHSW20 features five tracks — Discover, Develop, Collaborate, Invest, and Showcase — that will include three main events by DOST, DICT, DTI, and various community events to be hosted fully online by over 60 partner organizations, supported by AWS, Investing in Women, Microsoft, Paymongo, Youth Business International, and Google.org.

The 5-day virtual conference will be held via an online platform that aims to capture all the excitement of an engaging virtual experience for attendees to learn, interact, network, and collaborate remotely.

PHSW20 will cover all things startup, including topics such as technology business incubators breaking out from the Covid-19 outbreak, startups bouncing back from the pandemic, and opportunities for collaboration amidst the adversity.

Joining the conversation will be seasoned entrepreneurs, key players, and industry experts sharing the virtual stage to explore the latest innovation and technological advancements.

In celebrating the flourishing Philippine startup scene, PHSW20 is also set to feature startups through different programs, including the Emerge X Regional Pitching Competition led by Microsoft, the Top 100 Startups by QBO, and Seedstars Manila Competition.

The main events of the top government agencies are set to happen on the mornings of November 23 to 25 with the titles “TBI Summit” for DOST, “Innovation Nation” for DICT, and “Slingshot” for DTI.

QBO Innovation Hub, the country’s first public-private initiative for startups and one of the main organizers of PHSW, will once again spearhead events, learning sessions, and activities throughout PHSW20.

“The PHSW20 this year is dedicated to celebrating significant strides in building a more dynamic startup scene while showcasing achievements of the Philippine entrepreneurial community in powering up the new normal,” said QBO Innovation Hub president Rene Meily.

“This will further position the Philippines as an innovation powerhouse that will ultimately define the future of tech and innovation across Southeast Asia. Just holding this conference in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis is a victory,” added Meily.

For more information, visit the Philippine Startup Week website. Join the Philippines’ largest virtual startup conference by registering here.