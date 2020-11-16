Shopee posts big numbers in PH during ‘11.11’ online sale

E-commerce platform Shopee made a huge splash with its “11.11” Big Sale across the Philippines and Southeast Asia, with 200 million items sold in 24 hours on November 11.

Shopee set new records as it saw robust sales momentum throughout the whole of the day, uplifting businesses in the region. Sellers for the first time saw ten times more orders than an average day.

More than 20 million hours of live streams were watched on Shopee Live, while Shopee’s in-app games were played more than 2.5 billion times.

Key shopping trends include:

A surge in demand for skin care products: Over 800,000 skincare products such as Korean face masks, jade rollers, moisturizers, and serums were sold as people upgraded their skincare routine at the 11.11 Big Christmas Sale.

Filipinos turn to Shopee for household needs: Home & Living continued to be the best selling category at the 11.11 Big Christmas Sale. In particular, Filipino shoppers went to Shopee to spruce up their homes, with over 1.4 million home decoration items such as 3D wallpapers and window curtains sold on November 11.

Strong demand in major cities: 1.6 million items were sold in an hour in Metro Manila at the peak of November 11.

The surge in shopping activity on November 11 created tangible growth for brands, with orders for leading brands on Shopee Mall increasing 20 times. Top brands include Xiaomi, realme, Pampers, Abbott, and Samsung.

“The success of the 11.11 Big Sale reflects the continued growth of e-commerce in the region and the many opportunities it presents for businesses and shoppers. When the business landscape is transforming, we are committed to helping sellers and brands capture new growth opportunities while making online shopping more engaging and rewarding for consumers,” said Martin Yu, associate director at Shopee Philippines.

“We are thankful for the continuous support shown by our users, sellers, and brand partners. We look forward to wrapping up the year on a high note at the finale of 11.11 – 12.12 Big Christmas Sale in the month ahead.”