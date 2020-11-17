Jabra unveils new Elite 85t compact wireless earbuds

Jabra has launched in the Philippines one of the smallest earbuds that offers Advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) — the Jabra Elite 85t.

“At Jabra we engineer products for purpose and today we are proud to show that our commitment to ANC is no exception. Our users today are looking for great things in small packages, so we are thrilled to offer the Jabra Elite 85t which sports our best-in-class ANC in a very compact and sleek design,” stated René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra.

“We are also excited to take our current Jabra users on the ANC journey with us with a free upgrade from their existing Elite 75t products – leading the charge as the first global brand to execute this over-the-air update. For us, ANC now means ‘Accept No Compromise’,” he added.

The Jabra Elite 85t features a dual chipset that delivers strong ANC capability, as well as optimal sound processing.

Users can create their own private space and fully control what they hear in their surroundings through HearThrough (Jabra’s transparency mode). The flexibility of the Jabra Advanced ANC goes beyond an on/off solution as it is adjustable with a dual slider from full ANC to full HearThrough, and anywhere in between.

The new Jabra Elite 85t earbuds bring outstanding call quality for both the user and the person on the other end, with the 6-mic technology (three on each ear, two on the outside, one on the inside).

Improved wind noise protection enables great calls anywhere. Microphones inside and outside the earbuds deliver improved noise cancellation, filtering out more noise across all frequencies.

The Elite 85t puts extra focus on natural sound performance and limited occlusion (blockage/closure) which are achieved through its semi-open design and multiple ANC microphones.

The 12mm speakers allow the Jabra Elite 85t to produce a big sound and powerful bass, while still enhancing comfort and relieving ear pressure with its semi-open design.

Jabra has also adapted the ear gels to an oval shape providing a better sealing in the ear. This means the tower of the Elite 85t does not sit as deeply within the ear, giving users a more comfortable earbud, while maintaining a very secure fit.

The Elite 85t provides up to 5.5 hours of listening with ANC on, which extends to 25 hours with the charging case with ANC on and 31 hours with ANC off.

For the first time ever, Jabra is offering a product in its Jabra Elite series with wireless charging capabilities. The Jabra Elite 85t is Qi-certified and is compatible with all Qi wireless chargers.

The Elite 85t will be available in select retailers and e-commerce partners such as Lazada and Shopee starting December 2020 at P11,999. The earbuds will be available in Titanium/Black this December, whereas Gold/Beige, Black and Grey will be in the market from Q1 2021.

Key features and specifications: