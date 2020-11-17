JBL refreshes portfolio with nine new products

Harman sub-brand JBL introduced new offerings to its home audio and personal audio product roster in the Philippines. These include the PartyBox On-the-Go, PartyBox 310, JBL Go 2, JBL Xtreme 3, JBL BoomBox 2, JBL Club series, JBL Tune 125TWS, JBL Tune 225TWS, and JBL Tune 125TWS.

The PartyBox On-the-Go is the portable successor of last year’s PartyBox 1000, a bass-heavy speaker with an LED DJ launchpad. The 2020 PartyBox arrives with two microphones that have a 10-meter range, and features the PartyBox line staple, the 100W Pro Signature Sound with plug-and-play mic and guitar inputs.

With IPX4 splash proof protection and six hours of battery life, the JBL PartyBox On-the-Go will retail for P20,999. Meanwhile, the larger version of the portable On-the-Go called PartyBox 310, will sell for P28,999. It features a higher 240W Pro Signature sound and interoperability with a secondary 310 model.

JBL also launched the 3rd gen offerings for the Xtreme and Go lineup. The rugged Xtreme 3 now has a 15-hour battery life, USB-C input, and IP67 protection, priced at P16,999. The JBL Go, on the other hand, brings a more portable form factor and Bluetooth v5.1 for the price of P2,399.

When it comes to the newly dropped BoomBox 2, the brand claims that it is the loudest boom box it ever released. The BoomBox 2 comes with a 24-hour long music playback, IPX7 rating, and PartyBoost mode. It can also serve as a powerbank for smaller devices. It has a price tag of P23,999.

First seen on their official appearance during this year’s Consumer Electronic Show (CES), JBL will also be letting loose the first three products hailing from the Club roster- Club One, Club 950NC, and Club 700BT. The Club line will headline with high res graphene drivers, true adaptive noise cancellation (ANC), the SilentNow function, Harman’s Personi-Fi feature, and a 1.2m audio and mic cable.

The JBL Club One, JBL Club 950NC, and JBL Club 700BT will sell for P19,599, P13,799, and P8,599 respectively.

Also coming in threes are the new TWS products from JBL – the JBL 115TWS, JBL Tune 125TWS, and JBL Tune 225TWS.The 115TWS is the cheapest among the three and features six hours of play time and 15 hours from the charging case. The earbuds can be configured in either stereo or mono mode.

Meanwhile, the pricier 123TWS introduces the new Fast Pair feature for snappy connection with a music source, as well as eight hours of play time and 24 hours with the charging case. The 225TWS has a stemmed design and a larger 25-hour battery with its charging case. The 115TWS will sell for P4,699, the 125TWS for P5,699, and the 225TWS for P7,199.

All products will be available starting December except for the Club series which are already out now, and the JBL Go 3 that releases earlier this mid-November.