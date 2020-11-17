Job outlook for computer, mobile phone technicians is huge – Tesda

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) sees a big surge in the demand for computer and mobile phone technicians in the months ahead, as the country rushes to adopt digital technologies amid the lingering Covid-19 crisis.

“We would urge high school graduates, especially those who failed to enroll in college, to consider training with us for free either as computer systems servicing technicians, or as cellphone servicing technicians,” the agency said.

“Once they are trained, they will never run out of personal computers, laptops, tablets or mobile phones with problems to diagnose and fix. They can open their own repair shops at home, while the more enterprising ones can offer computer servicing at the customer’s location,” it added.

Even repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) can easily put up computer or mobile phone servicing corners in their homes, according to Tesda.

“They can send their idle family members or relatives to TESDA to train, and then hire them as full-time, part-time or contractual computer or mobile phone repairers,” it added.

“Computer and mobile phone servicing as a small business does not require a large startup cost. A fully trained technician, a few handy tools and a work table are enough to get them started,” the agency pointed out.

Tesda also said repair shops need not keep any inventory of spare parts. “They can simply order the parts when needed, ask the customer to buy the specified parts themselves, or refer the customer to the nearest parts vendor,” it said.

Both the private and public sector have been compelled to embrace digital technologies due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has also forced many Filipinos to work from home using computers and to rely on their mobile phones for a wide range of transactions.

In the school sector alone, Tesda noted that the national government will be spending a record P9 billion in 2021 for the computerization program of the Department of Education (DepEd).

“The DepEd alone will soon need hundreds of technicians to look after their digital equipment,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, local governments across the country have distributed tens of thousands of tablets to public school students to help them cope with remote learning at home.