Report: Average Pinoy needs 88.2 days to save up for iPhone 12

Internet firm Picodi.com has released a report saying a Filipino with an average salary would need 88.2 days to save up for the new iPhone

The Philippines has the worst score among countries where the iPhone 12’s price is already known. Still, compared with last year, the country’s result improved by 8 days

In contrast, the Swiss should be able to afford iPhone 12 Pro in only 4.4 days

Picodi.com analytics compared iPhone 12 Pro (128 GB) prices with the average wages in selected countries in order to count the number of workdays required to buy the new Apple’s flagship.

The official price of iPhone 12 Pro in 128 GB version in the Philippines is going to be ₱62,990.

According to the latest Numbeo data, the average wage in the country amounts to ₱14,999.02. It means that a statistical Filipino would have to work for 88.2 days to afford the iPhone 12 Pro (without eating anything). In comparison with the last year iPhone Index, the Philippines’ result improved by 8 days.

High earnings in Australia, the United States, and Switzerland allow to buy the new iPhone in 6.6, 6.1 and 4.4 days respectively. In Indonesia and Malaysia, this new gadget is worth 54.4 and 29.1 workdays.

The iPhone Index 2020 has been calculated on the basis of iPhone 12 Pro prices announced publicly on local Apple or authorized seller websites. The average salaries come from the countries’ official ministry or statistical office pages and are valid for the date of publishing iPhone prices in the respective countries.

Net wages were obtained using local salary calculators. In the absence of official up-to-date information, the average wage was based on Numbeo data for October 2020.

Monthly salaries were divided by 21 — the average number of workdays in a month. In countries where statistical offices use weekly wages, the salary was divided by 5.