Globe names Manny Pacquiao as newest brand ambassador

Mobile operator Globe Telecom announced that it has tapped Sen. Manny Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division champ, as its newest brand ambassador.

Photo shows (from left) Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Globe Telecom chai Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala

“Manny is the epitome of a true global Filipino, a homegrown talent who rises above challenges to bring pride to the country. Much like Manny who remains unfazed by the challenges of this pandemic, Globe has remained steadfast in providing Filipinos with digital solutions, mobile and Internet services that have become lifelines under the new normal,” said Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO.

“Globe has always been an active supporter of local talent. Globe and Manny share a common desire to uplift people’s lives, which makes him a fitting ambassador for us,” Cu added.

“Ang pandemyang ito, at ang mga kaakibat na suliraning pangkabuhayan, ay maaari nang pinaka matinding laban na hinaharap ng bawat Pilipino. Ako ay nakikiisa sa sambayanang Pilipino, kasama ang Globe, sa laban na ito,” said Pacquiao.

“Ako ay nagagalak na maging katuwang ng Globe sa paghahatid ng mensahe ng pag-asa sa aking mga kababayan, anumang kalagayan sa buhay, sa mapanghamon na panahon na ito,” he added.

Also attending the signing ceremony is Globe chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala. “At a time when the country is facing so many challenges, Manny’s life story has remained a source of inspiration for every Filipino even in this time of pandemic – a constant reminder of the Filipino’s strength, talent, and tenacity to overcome every difficulty,” said Ayala.

Globe also announced that the partnership will pave the way for Pacquio’s upcoming fights to be made exclusively available for streaming live in the Philippines on the Internet through Upstream in partnership with GMovies. Upstream is the newest transactional video-on-demand (VOD) platform.

With the digital platforms available, Globe said more Filipinos will be able to enjoy Manny’s live fights, often considered as a national spectacle.

“It is indeed a source of pride to partner with Manny Pacquiao, the People’s Champ. His legendary boxing career is a never-ending source of Pinoy inspiration to always strive to be better,” said Upstream partner Dondon Monteverde.

“This same inspiration goes in line with our vision for Upstream to become the best entertainment platform for the Filipino. It is with great privilege and honour that Upstream will air his next fight through live internet streaming to the Filipino People,” Monteverde added.