Remote work, study expand global printer market in Q3 of 2020

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals (HCP), also known as printers, increased for the first time since the second quarter of 2018, growing 8.6% year over year to nearly 26.2 million units in the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20).

According to research firm IDC, the year-over-year expansion was driven by the demand for low-end, cost-effective inkjet devices for home working and home education.

Highlights from the third quarter include: