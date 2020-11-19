Remote work, study expand global printer market in Q3 of 2020

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals (HCP), also known as printers, increased for the first time since the second quarter of 2018, growing 8.6% year over year to nearly 26.2 million units in the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20).
According to research firm IDC, the year-over-year expansion was driven by the demand for low-end, cost-effective inkjet devices for home working and home education.
Highlights from the third quarter include:
- Year-over-year increases in unit shipments were observed in the three largest regional markets – the United States, Western Europe, and China. The growth was stimulated by increased working and learning from home, which require affordable printers for home-based printing.
- HP Inc. and Canon posted significant year-over-year growth in global shipments at 22.7% and 12.1% respectively.
- Both the inkjet and laser markets posted year-over-year growth in 3Q20, registering gains of 13.8% and 2.0% respectively.
Facebook Comments