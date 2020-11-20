ABS-CBN fuses iWant and TFC.tv to launch new streaming service

Broadcast firm ABS-CBN has merged its two streaming platforms to launch iWantTFC, which it said is the first Filipino subscription-based streaming service available globally.

iWantTFC, which is available through the Web on iwanttfc.com and on iOS and Android apps, allows users to choose from different subscription options with different levels of access to content and new platform features to suit their needs.

Aside from offering ad-free access to the biggest library of Filipino video content, the new iWantTFC provides first window streaming of fresh teleserye episodes, 48 hours before their premiere on any ABS-CBN platform or channel.

Users in the Philippines, meanwhile, can enjoy free on-demand streaming of the latest episodes of currently airing ABS-CBN shows within seven days.

iWantTFC users are also able to enjoy new features such as offline viewing of select movies and series and an enhanced viewing experience on bigger screens through select TV brands, as well as Roku and Telstra TV.

Registered iWantTFC users in the Philippines can choose from three subscription plans — free, standard, and premium.

Premium subscription costs P119 monthly and gives users ad-free access to its entire catalogue and all platform features, while standard subscription can be availed at P59 and allows users to watch ad-supported content. However, monthly subscription prices for iWantTFC users outside of the Philippines vary across territories.

Both premium and standard subscribers get full access to iWantTFC’s full library of over 1,000 movies, live channels namely Kapamilya Channel, TeleRadyo, ANC, CineMo, and Knowledge Channel, ABS-CBN’s full inventory of shows, all acquired content, all episodes of 86 iWantTFC originals, and other digital content.

Users can also opt for the free plan, which will grant limited access to an ad-supported catalog of movies, live channels, select episodes of shows, and teleseryes.

iWantTFC’s library of regularly updated content contains currently airing ABS-CBN shows, Kapamilya classics, movies, newscasts, lifestyle programs, award-winning documentaries, originals, religious programs, and acquired series from Thailand’s GMMTV.

Users also get to enjoy watching “La Vida Lena,” ABS-CBN’s newest teleserye starring Erich Gonzales that premiered its first episode on iWantTFC last Saturday (November 14).

Adding to iWantTFC’s catalog are new and upcoming originals “Bawal Lumabas” with Kim Chiu, Kyle Echarri, and Franchine Diaz, “Hoy Love You” featuring the love team reunion of Roxanne Guinoo and Joross Gamboa, “I Can Wait Forever” with Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, “He’s Into Her” with Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, and “Ampalaya Chronicles: Me & Mrs. Cruz,” the latest episode in the heartbreak-themed anthology series starring Beauty Gonzalez and Kiko Estrada.

Users will also able to watch new movies released by CineXpress straight on the platform such as the Star Cinema movies “My Lockdown Romance,” “Boyette,” and “Four Sisters Before the Wedding.” Fans can also continue to follow the ongoing season of “The House Arrest of Us” on iWantTFC.

Users in the Philippines, meanwhile, can also look forward to the Philippine-exclusive streaming of Thai series “Theory of Love” and “The Shipper” this year.

To get the new iWantTFC app, users need to download it from Google Play and Apple App Store or visit iwanttfc.com and register for an account. First-time users can also avail of a 30-day free trial.