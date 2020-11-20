GOMO’s 88rising concert is first of awesome wave of events this Nov.

Newly launched telco brand GOMO kicked off their “#WeDontStop” event series with a host of free Halloween virtual escape rooms and an epic Philippine-exclusive online concert featuring today’s hottest global superstars.

The free concert event, streamed on GOMO’s Facebook Page, showcased exclusive performances by Joji, NIKI, and CHUNG HA and was enjoyed by thousands of Filipino fans.

“We know that people have been missing a lot this year and the concert was a fitting kick-off for our movement to unstop 2020 by bringing back those things,” shared Eric Tanbauco, head of GOMO.

“We partnered with SHOOR to give people a Halloween experience through our horror-themed Breakout escape rooms and followed that with a unique concert experience. And we’re just getting started. In the weeks ahead, you’ll be seeing much more awesome digital events and experiences.

#WeDontStop Exclusive Experiences

At the GOMO #WeDontStop 88rising Concert, hosted by Sanya Smith, fans enjoyed a front-row seat to Joji, NIKI, and Chung Ha performing their biggest hits like “Like You Do”, “Yeah Right”, “Plot Twist”, and “Rollercoaster”. The concert featured exclusive performances streamed only for the Philippines.

But GOMO isn’t stopping there. On the heels of the concert, the brand is bringing fans up-close and personal experiences with their favorite performers with the #WeDontStop Series: Up Close.

Streaming on their Facebook Page, GOMO is going to have some fun with Joji, NIKI, and Chung Ha as they give the artists random challenges, ask them questions from the fans, and show viewers a sneak peek into their lives.

The #WeDontStop Series: Up Close starts with South Korean singer Chung Ha on November 20, followed by Japanese singer/producer Joji on November 21, and then Indonesian singer/songwriter NIKI on November 22 .

GOMO users can stream the series for FREE on GOMO’s Facebook page starting at 8pm each night.

#WeDontStop Doing What We Love

“GOMO is encouraging everyone to break through what’s holding them back,” Tanbauco said. “We invite everyone to join the GOMO #WeDontStop movement and unstop 2020 by getting back to doing what you love.”

GOMO is the new game-changing telco brand. It offers a digital only experience via its all-in-one mobile app, where customers may discover new ways to access the internet, plus awesome events that everyone can enjoy.

At a special introductory price of P199 , GOMO customers will get the new 5G-ready GOMO SIM and 25GB of No-Expiry data.

To learn more about GOMO and purchase your 5G GOMO SIM, check out their website at gomo.ph.