JG Summit CIO named as 2020 Digital Transformation Leader for PH

Carlos Santos, chief information officer of JG Summit Holdings, was recently named by IDC as the 2020 DX Leader for the Philippines at the 4th IDC Digital Transformation Awards Philippines.

JG Summit Holdings CIO Carlos Santos

Santos bagged the award for leading the overall strategy, implementation, and operations of the Corporate IT (CIT) group from a consulting organization into a CIT customer-focused organization for JG Summit.

The approach is aligned with IDC’s definition of Digital Transformation (DX) in which organizations drive changes in their business models and business ecosystems by leveraging 3rd-Platform technologies and competencies.

Santos and JG Summit adopted and migrated to a cloud platform and saw the implementation of cloud-based collaboration, productivity, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions across the conglomerate’s business units using SAP solutions.

Santos envisioned digital transformation for JG Summit to drive innovation in every business units’ operations and create a new culture for the CIT Group. He said that they must keep moving forward and “take every opportunity to transform,” since innovation does not only stop with just one transition.

JG Summit started using SAP Solutions in 2007 to start its digital transformation. As a DX leader, Santos and his group embarked on an SAP S/4HANA Roadmap to upgrade all their systems to S/4 HANA Enterprise, and fully maximize all of its capabilities and features by 2026.

SAP S/4HANA provides a comprehensive platform that combines a robust database with services for creating innovative applications. It supports real-time business by converging transactions and analytics on one in-memory database. Running on-premise or in the cloud, S/4 HANA untangles IT complexity and provides in-memory computing, bringing considerable savings in data management.

“Helping businesses of all sizes transform digitally to innovate their companies into a better tomorrow is the reason SAP exists. We are proud that through our solutions, companies like JG Summit are not only improving processes but also changing its culture that’s inclusive and progressive,” said Edler Panlilio, managing director of SAP Philippines.