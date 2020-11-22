New Samsung gaming monitors showcased at Valorant tourney

Samsung is currently running a pre-order promo for its latest gaming monitors from the Odyssey series. To highlight the capabilities of the new 1000R displays, the victors of the recently concluded Valorant showdown between Tier One Entertainment teams each received a 32” Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor.

The team led by Filipina streamer Mika Daime demolished Team Yves Morales in the finals of the tactical first-person shooter title, after rising against Team Nikkinikki. Meanwhile, Team Yves Morales first had to dish out a win against the squad headed by gaming video creator, Maggiekarp.

“The game play was really out of this world with the Samsung Odyssey G9. The superb visuals plus the lightning fast response time and lag-free quality brought out the best in me as a player,” said team leader Yves Morales.

The matches were livestreamed on Tier One Entertainment’s talent development program Facebook page called Amplfy. The champion team’s members include SMP Vince, Mindset TV, Lhongz Gaming, Overdose Gaming, and Mika Daime herself.

Although the winners scored a G7 monitor, the tourney let players experience the full capabilities of the higher performing Odyssey G9. Samsung claims the G9 is the world’s first and largest 1000R gaming monitor at 49”, combining performance and image quality with the Infinity Core Lighting Design.

Additionally, the brand also makes the more compact Odyssey G7 officially the first QHD 32” and 27” 1000R curved gaming monitor with similar features found on the G9.

“These gaming monitors are every serious gamers’ dream. Complete immersion, next level gaming performance, stunning image quality, industry-defining visual design, and unrivalled eye comfort. We want to give Filipino gaming fans all these with the new Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors,” said James Jung, president of Samsung Philippines.

During the pre-order promo for the Samsung Odyssey which will run month-long from November 21 to December 21, each purchase of any gaming monitor from the Odyssey line will be bundled with a variety of peripherals from Logitech.

The 27” Odyssey G7 is priced at P33,699 while the larger 32” G7 is priced slightly higher at P37,299. Available in a single variant, the 49” Odyssey G9 has a price tag of P79,799.