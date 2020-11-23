Lazada sets new ‘11.11’ sales record with over 70,000 sellers

Online shopping site Lazada attracted over 70,000 participating sellers to its highly anticipated “11.11” annual shopping festival this year, with more than 14,000 sellers joining its biggest one-day sale for the first time.

Within the first hour of the online sale, the platform had already set a new sales record of over 2 million carts checked out by consumers in the Philippines.

LazMall – Lazada’s premium brand platform that connects shoppers to international and local brands – also saw over 2,000 brands join its 11.11 shopping festival this year and recorded a 200% year-on-year growth in sales, reflecting a growing preference by Filipino consumers to leverage the channel to find deals on authentic and trusted products.

Consumers flocked to Lazada on November 10 to tune in to curated livestream content including Lazada’s signature 11.11 Super Show, which also gave them access to deals and vouchers offered by Lazada and its brands and sellers.

The 11.11 Super Show – which garnered 460,000 views on the Lazada app – featured big local stars and music acts such as Julie Anne San Jose, SB19, Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo, Ben & Ben, and Lazada Ambassadors Sam YG and Mimiyuuuh, and was simulcast on LazLive and the GMA Network. Lazada also kicked off with an exciting pre-show segment that was also simulcast on LazLive, Cinema One and the Kapamilya Network.

Consumers in the Philippines also spent more time on the app browsing deals and adding to cart their favorite finds from as early as October 15. A total of 260 million minutes was spent by consumers on the platform during the one-day sale. Filipinos averaged 8 visits on the app during the 24-hour sale event, with 12 NN to 1 PM getting the highest consumer traffic.

Over 320 million vouchers were collected by Filipino shoppers to score bigger savings when shopping from an assortment of over 5 million items during the one-day sale. Consumers also leveraged special free shipping vouchers offered for purchases platform-wide, as well as flash sale deals to maximize savings during the 11.11 shopping event.

Home and Living topped as the best-selling category, with categories Fashion and Apparel, Electronics Accessories, Health and Beauty items, and Home Appliances following suit.

The sale also saw the shift in consumers’ buying behavior as more people purchased essential items such as groceries, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment. Over 345,000 grocery items were sold in 24 hours, as well as over 250,000 health accessories such as face masks and face shields. Similarly, over 235,000 cleaning supplies were purchased as more consumers took advantage of better deals on their everyday household essentials.

Facts on consumer carts:

The biggest 11.11 shopping cart had over 200 items.

The Realme c11 [smartphone] was the fastest selling item during the first few hours of the sale.

Over 18,000 mobile phones were sold in the first hour of 11.11.

Popular homegrown Filipino brands ‘tala by kyla’ and ‘colourette cosmetics’ were the top searched keywords on the platform

Over 4,500 Honda car reservations were made in 24 hours

Face shields were the most popular item in Metro Manila, and disposable surgical face masks in Cebu and Davao.

“As we work to fulfill our customers’ orders from this year’s 11.11 shopping festival, we also want to give credit to our logistics frontliners who continue to serve the Filipino community despite current challenges due to the pandemic. The 11.11 shopping experience is also made possible thanks to our last mile front-liners delivering orders to our consumers,” said Ray Alimurung, Lazada Philippines chief executive officer.