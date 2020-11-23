Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Laptop 3 arrive in PH

Armed with a more powerful processor and late introduction with the USB-C, Microsoft’s 2-in-1 flagship detachable laptop Surface Pro 7 is finally being offered in select authorized Surface commercial resellers in the Philippines, along with the traditional clamshell Surface Laptop 3.

Unfortunately, these laptops are priced significantly higher than their price in the US. For example, the Surface Pro 7 for Business with an i5 10th Gen processor and 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage is priced around P40,998 overseas, while selling for P72,990 locally.

The Surface Pro 7 for Business has been around for quite some time now since its release last year on October 22. That is why the device has been put up for price drops many times this year, most recently with the major Black Friday sale.

The detachable borrows a large amount of design cues from its predecessor. The thick tablet can transform into a laptop with its rear kickstand, and features a USB-C and USB-A port, a 12” display with 2736 x 1824 screen resolution, 256GB SSD storage, 8GB of RAM, and around eight hours of battery life.

“Created for the modern worker in mind, the new line-up of Surface devices offers unparalleled versatility, greater performance and multi-tasking capabilities that empower you to work from anywhere, anytime. We are pleased to share that the new Surface for Business devices are available in the Philippines,” said Microsoft Philippines country general manager, Andres Ortola.

Priced at P77,990, the 13.5” aluminum clamshell features a similar 10th Gen Intel processor with 8GB of RAM. Even though it ditched its predecessors’ Mini DisplayPort with USB Type-C, the Laptop 3 still does not support Thunderbolt 3 speeds.

Surface for Business customers will receive a complimentary warranty service called Advanced Exchange that delivers expedited device replacement at no cost. The Microsoft Surface official commercial resellers include Phil-Data Business Systems, Inc., Nexus Technologies Inc., Accent Micro Technologies Inc., and ePLDT Inc.