MSI enters business laptop market with three product lines

In an attempt to capture the emerging customer base that consists of remote workers and distance learning students, Taiwanese PC brand MSI officially launched its first “Business and Productivity” notebooks – The Summit, Prestige, and Modern series.

Each series caters to a specific set of needs by different kinds of users, whether these are business professionals or content creators. Still, MSI’s gaming DNA is evident in the build and design of these three new lineups.

“MSI’s new Business and Productivity laptops reflect years of research and development, customer feedback, and design improvements which only underscores our commitment in providing only the best-performing, sleekly designed PCs to its wide range of users regardless of any scenarios, may it be at home or the office,” according to Rhyan Sy, MSI Philippines’ product manager.

In a nutshell, the Summit line refers to the laptops that provide the brand’s highest level of processing power paired with enterprise-level security features. The Prestige series shines as the more balanced in terms of raw power among the three, and brings in a higher level of portability. Finally, the Modern series boasts a battery life and display panel suited for content creators.

The Modern series are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel processor and AMD Ryzen 4000 series. The laptops will feature MSI’s True Color Technology calibration and up to 10 hours of battery life, all in a light and slim aluminum chassis.

The Prestige series, dubbed as the “Jack of All Trades” of MSI laptops, combines its performance with high-range Nvidia graphics. It also features a fingerprint sensor, IR webcam, and Nahimic audio enhancing virtual surround sound.

The latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor and Intel iRIS Xe graphics finds their way to the premium Summit series that comes with enterprise-grade security features like fingerprint and facial recognition readers, TPM 2.0 security chips, and BIOS security menu.

Jerome Matti, consumer sales lead at Nvidia Philippines, expressed his excitement on how MSI and Nvidia are pushing the boundaries of work and play experience with its latest Nvidia GeForce GTX GPUs.

“MSI and Nvidia’s tech fusions are here to bring out the best in content creation and gaming experience. This new series brings supercharged performance whenever users utilize productivity applications and gaming applications. More creating, less waiting.”