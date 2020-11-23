New book provides Pinoys a roadmap for innovation in ‘new normal’

To help businesses reinvent themselves in the face of the so-called new normal, serial tech entrepreneur Mario Domingo has launched a new book titled “Creative Innovation Launchpad: Building a Culture of Innovation”.

Published by Ambidextr Media, the work sees Domingo give advice on how businesses can execute what he calls “creative innovation.”

Domingo, the group CTO of Chi-X Asia-Pacific Holdings and president of Chi-X Global Technology Philippines, said creative innovation can be viewed as a distinct subset of innovation and is undertaken to achieve a specific business goal such as to increase revenue or users.

“There’s a wide range of people who should read this book. Of course, it’ll be a valuable resource for corporate leaders who want to innovate with agility and for startup owners who want real-world knowledge about scaling their organization. Yet it’s also for the student who simply wants to know how innovations are created in the real world,” said Domingo.

The advice that Domingo provides spans the full life cycle of building a business, including financing innovation projects, leading from the top-down, building a risk-taking culture, implementing design thinking, showcasing past successes through an innovation hub, fostering organization-wide collaboration, and repeating this process again and again.

In providing this framework, Domingo draws on his years of experience having founded several successful artificial intelligence companies and his continued work in fields such as fintech and healthcare. This book represents Domingo’s first foray into writing, and in fact came about on a dare.

Book author Mario Domingo

Domingo’s friends — including Globe CEO Ernest Cu and former Shell chairman Cesar Buenaventura who contribute a foreword and afterword to the book respectively — had challenged him to create a cohesive body of literature from his chaotic, but surprisingly effective framework of innovation.

The book finally came to fruition at a book launch held virtually on Monday, Nov. 23. Domingo shared that he hopes that organizations everywhere will adopt the innovation framework espoused in the book.

“When we plant the seeds of creative innovation, it’s a long-term investment but especially necessary in this new economic environment. Encouraging creative minds everywhere to live up to their true potential is something you just can’t put a price on,” he said.

The books is sold for P799 at this site.