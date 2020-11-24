Amazfit releases fitness watch exclusively on Shopee

Smart wearable maker Huami released three new smartwatches this year for the Amazfit Bip series, with the latest being the new Bip U. Although it comes in a different design language and without series staple transflective screen, the Amazfit Bip U boasts an accurate sleep tracker and lightweight form factor.

On the heels of the Bip S and Bip S Lite, the newer Bip U is marketed by the brand as the most comfortable to wear both during workouts or sleep. It weighs 31 grams, and features a polycarbonate body and 20mm wide detachable silicone rubber straps.

The Bip U sports a 1.43-inch touchscreen at 320×302 resolution and a single physical button that can be used for waking the screen, scrolling up or down, unlocking the wearable, or access other features available. Beside the charging pins are the SpO2 and BioTracker 2 PPG Biological Optical sensors.

The smartwatch works in tandem with the new Zepp app, the rebranded Amazfit app. It currently supports around 50 custom watchfaces and four display configurations that depend on which sets of information the user wants to be displayed. Alternatively, users can upload their own photo that can be used as a watchface.

The Zepp mobile app can be downloaded by both Android and iOS devices. Although there are many concerns from users regarding the app’s UI, the OS used by the Bip U maintains a clutter-free zone reminiscent of the smartwatch from Oppo.

Aside from more than sports modes, the Amazfit Bip U is equipped with a real-time and snappy heart rate monitoring, a system for measuring blood oxygen level, sleep and Rem sleep tracking, and a menstrual cycle tracker built for female users.

Its other features include alert pings for incoming calls and app notifications, a stopwatch, a countdown timer, a phone finder, and even control for the connected smartphone’s camera and music. Its 230 mAh battery is able to muster around nine days’ worth of battery life.

Currently available in Black, the Amazfit BIP U Smart Watch (Global Version) will sell exclusively on Shopee for P3,999.