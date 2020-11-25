PH teams capture top plums at World Robot Olympiad Canada 2020-X

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the series of typhoons that hit the country in the past weeks, the indomitable spirit of Filipinos was on display was once again as the robotic teams from the Philippines triumphed at the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) Canada 2020-X held on November 12-15.

The global contest, which attracted over 750 participants from over 40 countries, was conducted online using digital floor plans, livestreaming activities, virtual meetings, social media platforms, and real-time digital scoreboard.

The awardees are as follows:

First place – NOVUS Team from Dr. Yanga’s Colleges Inc. in the Open Category for Senior High School.

Their entry, Project Feet, is a robot that manufactures footwear from plastic trash and is imbedded with piezo discs that generate power for mobile phones and other gadgets. The all-girl team earlier won the “Girl Power Award” during the 19th Philippine Robotics Olympiad.

The members of the team are Naiah Nicole Mendoza, Denise Carpio, and Abigail Silva with their coach, Beryl Cruz

Second place – Primes Team from Dr. Yanga’s Colleges Inc. in the Open Category for Junior High School.

Their entry, Project Cycle, is a bicycle that can convert trash paper mixed with water lilies to make recycled paper. It can also convert rice husk called “ipa” to make recycled pencils. Project Cycle can also be used to generate power for mobile phones and other gadgets.

The members of the team are Annette Nicole Ambi, Aaron James Amar, and Daniella Angela de Guzman with their coach, Anne Jazpher Raz

Third place – Candijay Municipal High School under the Division of Bohol of the Department of Education in the Open Category for Junior High School.

Their entry called BASAK, which stands for Bohol Action to Solidify Agrikultura, is a robot composed of wind turbines, water pump, and biomass generators with many applications for the agriculture industry.