Toyota PH rolls out 2021 version of Rush SUV

Local automotive firm Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has released the 2021 update of its entry-level SUV, the Toyota Rush.

Retailing in Toyota’s 70 dealerships across the country starting November 26, the refreshed Rush line-up offers the Rush E grade with improved seating capacity — with three rows of seats now available. With this update, all Rush variants now come as 7-seater SUVs.

One of the most well-received features of the G grade, the Reverse Camera, is also being made available to the E grade variants.

“We at Toyota continuously listen to the requests of our customers to make improvements in our cars. The Rush is a favorite family vehicle, and with the Filipino’s close-knit and often extended family, we added the third row to bring the joy of moving together to more members,” said Sherwin Chualim, first vice president of TMP’s vehicle sales operations.

The improved Rush 1.5 E retails at P1,023,000 for A/T, while its M/T variant is available for P983,000. The top-grade Rush 1.5 G A/T meanwhile has an SRP of P1,100,000.

All variants of the Toyota Rush also retain the model’s most-wanted key features like the high 220 mm ground clearance, 7-inch infotainment system, back sonar, plus safety features like 6 SRS airbags, anti-lock brake system, vehicle stability control, and more.

In 2019, TMP sold more than 15,000 units, making the Toyota Rush the best-selling entry SUV model that year.