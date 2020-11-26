Lenovo: IT leaders are doubling down on employee experience investments

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the weaknesses of the current systems in place for many organizations. At the same time, it forced corporate leaders to be flexible and adapt to the new way of operating with employees, partners, customers.

Lenovo CEO Yuanquing Yang

That is why during the 5th iteration of Lenovo’s Tech World Innovation event (Tech World 2020), the PC brand emphasized on how vital it is for companies to not just focus on churning out the next big thing in technology, but in supporting communities and the workforce as well.

Lenovo CEO Yuanquing Yang believes that their company is only as strong as the communities it operates, further stressing his point that innovation must be inclusive and constantly changing for the better.

“Technology not only provides solutions, but ignites hope, inspires possibilities, and confirms that human intelligence can make a difference in a chaotic world. It is with this passion and belief in technology that we launch Tech World 2020 entirely virtual for the first time ever.”

For the next two years, based on a research study from Lenovo, IT firms are set to double their investments on employee experience (ex) initiatives since EX scores improve alongside employee satisfaction with technology. This is mainly caused by the shift towards more remote work where hybrid workplaces emerged.

The event also highlighted Lenovo’s new products to add in their portfolio. These include the world’s first foldable PC called the ThinkPad X1 Fold and first 5G PC, the Lenovo Yoga 5G. The ThinkPad X1 Fold will introduce a new form factor and level of portability, while the Yoga 5G supports both millimeter wave full-band and sub-6GHz 5G networks for significantly higher speeds.

To fill local community gaps that were identified as the vulnerabilities brought by remote learning models in countries like the Philippines, Lenovo offered its cloud-based classroom management solution to educators, and launched new grade school and collegiate e-sports programs. Its latest push for education solutions for hybrid learning models come in the form of the low-priced Chromebooks.

“As we see the smartification of classrooms, workspaces, and even cities take place worldwide, Lenovo is committed to providing the products, services and solutions equipped with core technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud/edge computing and augmented reality,” said Gianfranco Lanci, Lenovo president and COO.