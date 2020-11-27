UK tech firm Dyson to hire 400 engineers for new PH software lab

British high-end appliance maker Dyson announced on Friday, Nov. 27, its plans to open a new software laboratory in Alabang, Muntinlupa City and hire 400 highly-skilled software engineering jobs in the Philippines over the next three years.

In a statement, the company said the new center will build on Dyson’s existing engineering team in the Philippines and its manufacturing facilities in Calamba, which employs 600 people and produces 13 million Dyson Hyperdymium motors — the main engine of its cord-free vacuum cleaners and personal care technologies — a year.

The software lab in the Philippines will form part of Dyson’s global research, design and development team, which spans, USA, UK, Shanghai, Singapore and Malaysia.

Roles in the software lab will include embedded software engineers, automation test engineers, Scrum masters, product owners, program managers, release train engineers, and team leaders.

“These engineers will have experience with a range of software coding languages, including real time embedded ‘C’. They will also have good knowledge of microcontrollers and system on a chip (SoC) processors, and be familiar with embedded development tools,” the company said.

The Philippine expansion is part of the company’s £2.75-billion (about P176-billion) global investment in future technology.

The new software lab reflects Dyson’s ambitions to double its portfolio of products and enter entirely new fields by 2025, as it accelerates research and development into robotics, software, AI, and machine learning.

Scott Maguire, Dyson’s chief operating officer, said the company has been growing in the Philippines because of the large pool of “bright and young engineers who share Dyson’s ambition to develop technologies for the future.”

“We already have a brilliant team of engineers here and have manufactured over 20 million Dyson Hyperdymium motors from our advanced manufacturing facility in Calamba. We will continue to invest in the Philippines and look forward to having more highly skilled Filipino engineers join our ranks to develop and manufacture exciting new technologies for the future, which will be used all around the world,” Maguire said.

Charito B. Plaza, director-general of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), said Dyson has been performing well since the start of its registration with the agency in 2016.

“Dyson’s planned software lab reflects the company’s long-term commitment to the Philippines, and is a validation of the skills and talents that our engineering workforce holds. This will create exciting career opportunities for the brightest of our engineers who wish to design and develop software for a renowned and fast-growing global technology company,” Plaza said.

Interested candidates may register their interest in this site or submit their application to Philippines.recruitment@dyson.com.