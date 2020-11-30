Poco M3 smartphone debuts; 70,000 units sold globally in 30 minutes

Former Xiaomi sub-brand Poco announced over Twitter that it sold more than 70,000 units in the first 30 minutes of availability for the successor of the Poco M2 – the new Poco M3.

The P489 million global earning, however, is still a low estimate since the numbers are based on the cheaper 4GB/64GB variant that retails for P6,990. The Poco M3 will come with a larger storage version of 4GB/128GB with a higher price tag of P7,990.

Sold exclusively through Poco’s e-commerce partners AliExpress, Amazon, and Lazada, the arrival of the M3 signifies the end between the sharing of supply chain manufacturing and after-sales support of Xiaomi and Poco.

Angus Ng, head of product marketing for Poco Global, confirmed during the launch that the Poco M3 is the company’s last product launch for 2020.

“Ever since then, our name became quite well known in the industry and that’s all thanks to the first product, the Poco F1. Even till today, I see comments from fans all over the world saying that they’re still rocking the F1. It’s a clear reminder of what we stand for here,” Ng said.

The Poco M3 sports a 6.53” LCD display with 1080p resolution. The 8MP camera is housed in a waterdrop notch and the chin bezels are more pronounced. The fingerprint sensor can be spotted on the side, similar to modern smartphone designs, but the panel only supports max 60Hz refresh rate.

The rear camera modules are housed in a glossy tray that takes up most of the upper back area beside a large “POCO” brand logo. Although the main sensor is 48MP, the two sensors backing it up are low resolution depth and macro lenses.

Other features of the Poco M3 include an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip, dual loudspeakers, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 1080p @30 fps recording, USB Type-C, and an 18W fast charging 6000mAh battery. It will be available in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black color variants.