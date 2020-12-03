HMD Global unveils budget Nokia 3.4

This holiday season, HMD Global drops its latest wallet-friendly entry level smartphone exclusively on the Shopee platform. The new Nokia 3.4 is already available for pre-order until December 6 and will feature 4GB+64GB memory, a Snapdragon 460 chip, stock Android 10, USB Type-C, and triple rear cameras.

Priced at P7,990, the Nokia 3.4 was launched together with Nokia 2.4 as the new breed of the brand’s low-priced midrange devices for the market with restricted budget. Its main attractive point is its price since users also get a 4000mAh battery and a wide 6.39” screen area.

Some of the design aspects from the higher tier Nokia 8.3 were borrowed for the Nokia 3.4 – with the most obvious being the circular camera tray on the rear. Inside is a triple camera setup equipped with AI imaging and post-shot focus processing, plus a dedicated Night mode that utilizes image fusion and exposure tracking technology.

Sancho Chak, HMD Global general manager for Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand, in a statement noted the results in a recent Counterpoint Research Trust Rankings study where Nokia phones came on top as a leading provider of quick software, security updates, build quality.

“Our priority is to consistently create for our consumers’ changing needs. With our smartphone lineup that has first in the series features and serious performance upgrades, we uphold our promise of smartphones that just keep getting better. I know that the Nokia 3.4 will be loved by our fans by providing a great mobile experience while promoting value for money.”

Other features include Adaptive Battery, Family Link, 400 nits of brightness, dedicated memory card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, 4000mAh battery, and 10W charging rate.

“The Nokia 3.4 gives you more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity, thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. We are also bringing a refreshed look to the portfolio by introducing new, vibrant and living colors, inspired by the beauty of the Nordic nature that we all know and love. All of that supported by our Android promise, as always, pure, secure and up-to-date,” said Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer and vice president of North America, HMD Global.

The Fjord and Charcoal paint jobs for the new 3.4 device are Nordic-inspired iridescent colors which is a nod to the brand’s Finnish roots. The budget smartphone also comes with the Nokia standard pure stock Android 10 OS with three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades.