PayMaya intros ‘Travel’ section for QR tickets on beep, RFID

Digital payment firm PayMaya has announced the introduction of new cashless purchase options in the PayMaya app, allowing commuters to pay for their fares and tickets such as beep QR using their mobile device.

Through the newly-launched Travel section in the PayMaya app, commuters can purchase beep QR tickets for the BGC Bus which they can use at the Ayala or Market! Market! Stations in Metro Manila as well as at the Topline Express Ferry routes in Cebu.

This means they can pre-purchase their tickets even before they arrive at the station and avoid long queues. To do this, all they have to do is tap the “Travel” icon in the PayMaya app, choose the route, origin, and destination from the list, pay the ticket amount, and receive the beep QR ticket, which is valid for 24 hours.

The beep QR ticket allows commuters to have the QR code in their phones scanned at the station for validation before boarding, eliminating the need to buy tickets at the station.

“We’re happy to provide yet another way for Filipinos to experience safe travels whether via bus, car, or plane through the PayMaya app. Our partnership with beep for QR tickets for the BGC Bus helps ensure a contact-free way for commuters to pay and avail of public transportation, on top of the other transport modes that we are now making available in the Travel section of the PayMaya app,” said Shailesh Baidwan, president of PayMaya.

Aside from purchasing beep QR tickets for the BGC bus, commuters can also top up their beep cards for use in other transportation lines through the PayMaya app. To do this, they have to follow these steps:

Tap “Treats” on the PayMaya app homepage

Select beep card load package

Input beep card number, then tap continue

Wait for purchase confirmation in-app and via SMS

Head over to a beep e-load station and tap card to receive the load package

Motorists going through the main north and south expressways in Metro Manila, meanwhile, may also easily load their EasyTrip or Autosweep RFID accounts using PayMaya. This is particularly useful as cashless payments will now be mandated for vehicles entering the North Luzon and South Luzon expressways.

And for those who are looking to fly, they can now go to the Bills section of the PayMaya app to pay for the flight tickets booked with Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific.

“We are committed to working with the government through the Department of Transportation, as well as the many transportation service providers all around the country, to enable the entire transport sector chain with seamless cashless payment technologies for the benefit of the riding public,” Baidwan added.