Pinoy firm rolls out portable air and surface sterilizer

Aller Innovations, a Filipino owned company which has been harnessing the potential of cold plasma technology since 2016, recently introduced the Aller Plasma Nano+ portable air and surface sterilizer.

Working with its development and engineering team based in Beijing, Hong Kong, and Taipei, Aller Innovations has developed the use of dielectric barrier discharge (DBD) to produce cold plasma.

Plasma, which is known as the fourth state of matter, is created by heating a neural gas or subjecting it to a strong electromagnetic field. The cold plasma technology is a mixture of positive and negative ions and free-moving electrons.

When these ions are released in the air, they attach to harmful pathogens, bacteria, viruses, and odor molecules that cause them to break down and deactivate, then turn these substances into harmless water vapor. Plasma has proven to be effective in deactivating viruses and bacteria and has shown positive results in cancer treatment and wound healing, and other medical applications.

Tests performed in Guangdong Detection Center of Microbiology showed that cold plasma can deactivate 99.90% of viruses and bacteria, and effectively deactivate odors and chemicals from tobacco, benzene, ammonia, acetaldehyde, and acetic acid.

The Aller Plasma Nano+ portable air purifier and surface sterilizer uses DBD technology to produce cold plasma to deactivate viruses and bacteria in enclosed spaces of up to 30 cubic meters or a standard small room.

The sterilizer is safe to use with people and pets inside the room or vehicle as it emits no heat, water, or radiation. It is also eco-friendly because it does not use any filters, or any other secondary pollutants.

Easy to carry around at only 8oz., it can be inside a car, on the dining table especially when dining out, and on desk at work. It can run up to three hours when fully charged.

The Aller Plasma Nano+ is touted as a safer and healthier option to sterilize surfaces and the air than chemicals or other treatments as it only discharges air and electricity.