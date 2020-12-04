DICT inks pact with Pangasinan to roll out provincial broadband network

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has inked an agreement with the Province of Pangasinan and the Municipality of Manaoag for the implementation of the Free Wi-Fi for All Program and the construction of the Pangasinan Provincial Broadband Network and the Manaoag Municipal Broadband Network.

Photo shows (from left) DICT undersecretary Jose Arturo C. De Castro, DICT secretary Gregorio B. Honasan, Pangasinan governor Amado Espino III, and provincial administrator Nimrod Camba

The initiative is in line with the first phase of the National Broadband Program (NBP) which will link established provincial broadband networks to the national fiber backbone.

Once the provincial broadband networks are linked and activated, the corresponding government units can avail of the benefits of the NBP, according to DICT.

Aside from Pangasinan, the DICT had already secured similar agreements with Baguio City, Zambales Province, and Negros Occidental.

Phase 1 of the NBP will cover various provinces in Luzon and areas of the National Capital Region, whereas the second phase aims to cover the whole country over the next two years, especially in areas that are remote, inaccessible, and considered unprofitable by the private sector.

The Pangasinan provincial government sees the provincial broadband network rollout as a game changer, stating that this will allow remote communities within the province to access digital opportunities through improved connectivity services.

“Napakalaki po ng silbi ng programang ito para sa probinsya ng Pangasinan, at hindi lang po ito sa probinsya mararamdaman, pati na rin po sa mga LGUs na aming nasasakupan,” Pangasinan governor Amado Espino III said.