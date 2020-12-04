Realme lifts curtain on first 5G unit via Smart Signature

Smartphone brand Realme is pulling out all the stops to mark the end of its year in the Philippine market with a premium 5G-ready device. Made exclusively available through Smart Signature Plan M, the X50 Pro 5G is the brand’s first 5G offering that shines in the usual expectations for a flagship, except for its design.

Looking at the X50 Pro 5G is reminiscent of the brand’s older device – the Realme 6. Unlike the Realme 7 or the Realme C15, the 5G flagship’s design looks uninspired and recycled. It uses a glass-sandwich design which is not different from older releases, but feels more premium and unlike cheap plastic.

From afar, the X50 Pro does not stand out. Upon closer inspection, the same could still be said. The difference is evident in its performance to price ratio, since it combines a powerful chipset, a display with high refresh rate, 5G connectivity, and 65W charging.

During the official unveiling, Realme Philippines VP for marketing Austine Huang shared her excitement in celebrating the brand’s two years of breaking records in the market. The brand as a whole attributes this success to its “customer-centric” approach and wide availability that is driven by affordability, a factor that is attractive especially during the harsh financial conditions of the pandemic.

“When we entered the Philippines in 2018, our goal was to provide real smartphone value to every young Filipino. We shall continue to grow our channels to ensure our products are made more attainable and available for our customers,” Huang said.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G features a 7nm Snapdragon 865 5G chip paired with an Adreno 650 GPU and is equipped with a 5th Gen Qualcomm AI engine. It also features a 12GB+256GB memory configuration, a 6.44” screen with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 64MP quad camera setup, 4200mAh battery with 65W charging, dual speakers, and Android 10 out of the box.

Richard Matthew Dimagiba, VP for Smart postpaid marketing, said the new Realme X50 Pro 5G boosts the Smart Signature Plans current line-up for 5G smartphones, noting that with the new addition, more customers will be able to unlock the possibilities brought by 5G technology.

“Our partnership with Realme stems from our shared vision to simply bring cutting-edge technology at the fingertips of more Filipinos, and together, we hope to push the boundaries of mobile gaming and introduce more immersive digital experiences for our subscribers,” Dimagiba said.

Additionally, Realme also announced the new blood of its AIoT portfolio – the Buds Air Pro (not to be confused with the AirPods Pro) and Watch S, both of which are now available on Shopee for P4,990.