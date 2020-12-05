Local biz should consider hybrid cloud, says IBM PH chief technologist

After making a successful pivot from hardware and software to services, tech titan IBM is now focusing its sights on the cloud, particularly the hybrid model.



IBM Philippines chief technologist Lope Doromal Jr. via Facebook

“IBM Philippines has been vocal of its plan to be a major cloud vendor and cloud management vision has been part of our strategy since day one,” Lope Doromal Jr, chief technologist of IBM Philippines said in a recent webinar.

Right now, Doromal said IBM Philippines is helping clients leverage on their existing information technology (IT) infrastructure and hybrid cloud.

A global survey conducted by IBM with 6,000 executives from February to May 2020 indicated they were open to deploy hybrid cloud in their operations and processes. Around 100 respondents came from the Philippines;

“One of the key outcomes of the survey noted that organizations are able to get 2.5 times the value in investment by using hybrid cloud compared to the use of single cloud or a single vendor infrastructure,” Doromal said.

He said deployment of hybrid cloud in the Philippines will rise to 48 percent in three years compared to the current 39 percent. Doromal pointed out that migrating to hybrid cloud gives organizations the flexibility and various choices in selecting technology vendors. Moreover, a lot of organizations are not yet ready to move to public cloud.

He said IBM Philippines is also assisting clients belonging to the enterprise and small, medium enterprise (SME) level in their transition stage since they have to also leverage it with their existing investments.

To have a strategic approach, Doromal stressed that going to the cloud is not be-all and end-all of the objective. It is only a means, he said, to an objective like reducing cost, increasing client satisfaction, and helping clients how to move around the cloud, among others.

In designing a hybrid cloud roadmap, Doromal said businesses should manage their expectations since moving to the cloud cannot be achieved overnight. Moreover, he said businesses need to understand the technologies that will adapt to hybrid cloud technology.

“IBM wants to promote the use of open source technologies to prevent vendor lock-in. We want to give them the option to use open products from other vendors,” he explained.

After accomplishing the first two steps, Doromal said clients can now go to the third phase: evaluating the skills, value derived, cost, and vendor options.

He said building on the hybrid cloud roadmap transforms the business processes of a company to be able to do faster things on the cloud such as acquisition of equipment or software. “I think what this pandemic has shown us is that now more than ever business organizations need to transform. They need to understand their clients better,” he said.

Doromal noted, however, that the management of cloud could become complicated. He said problems could emerge when the people managing the servers from several vendors across different environments are not knowledgeable about the processes.

“IBM keeps telling its clients that multi-management of hybrid cloud systems needs investing in their manpower to handle the complexity of a hybrid cloud environment,” Doromal explained.

He stressed the complexity of managing a hybrid cloud needs reskilling in general terms. “There needs to be a reskilling on the basic elements of cloud in terms of complexity, how to build a single management framework, and how to manage hybrid rather than technology,” he said.