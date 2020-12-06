Infinix releases new Hot 10 budget phone in PH

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix Mobile has announced it will be releasing the successor of its budget Hot 9 device in the Philippine market on Monday, Dec. 7. Available with a one-day only price of P5,490, the new Infinix Hot 10 entry-level smartphone will be sold exclusively at its official Shopee store.

As the series known for lower-priced smartphones equipped with mid-tier specifications, the Hot 10 introduces a more trendy and up-to-date design, slightly better cameras, and a larger screen, when compared to the older Hot 9.

Save for the upgraded chipset however, the Hot 10 does not really offer a generational upgrade. But in matching the price level of its predecessor, it makes the Hot 9 obsolete.

With the newer MediaTek Helio G70 brought to the Hot 10 as opposed to the Hot 9’s older Helio 25, the chipset on the newer device offers a higher clock speed on both CPU types, as well as a higher maxed GPU frequency. The G70 also allows a higher max display resolution, but Infinix decided to keep the same resolution for the Hot 10.

With a .18” increase in screen real estate, but maintaining the same screen resolution of 720×1600, the display on the Hot 10 will be slightly worse than the Hot 9 on paper. Fortunately, in real world usage, this difference of 266 and 264 pixels-per-inch density is barely visible.

The newer model uses the same type of IPS LCD display, plastic frame and plastic back combo, front-facing camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and microUSB 2.0 port. The quad rear camera setups between the two devices only differ in the main sensor, with the Hot 10 offering a slightly higher 16MP to the Hot 9’s 13MP.

For its price, users will be getting a high 4GB+128GB memory configuration and a higher 5200mAh battery. Although the brand is marketing the device as a gaming device, it will only be at its peak performance for casual titles with low graphics requirements. While the screen and battery size scream “gaming!”, the chipset and GPU will be strained severely on resource-demanding titles.

The new Infinix Hot 10 will retail for P6,990 on Shopee, save for December 7, where it will sell for a lower price of P5,490. It will be available in three colorways — Obsidian Black, Ocean Wave, and Moonlight Jade.