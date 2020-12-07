Asus launches new Intel-powered ZenBooks

The new breed of premium-priced Asus ZenBooks will be featuring up to 4K UHD Oled NanoEdge touchscreen display, 11th Gen Intel Core Mobile Processors, and Intel Xe graphics. The roster includes the Asus ZenBook Flip S, Asus ZenBook S, and Asus ZenBook Flip 13.

Among the three, only the ZenBook Flip S and ZenBook S will debut with the recently released Intel Evo – the second edition of Intel’s Project Athena. This essentially is a stamp for premium and powerful devices since Intel Evo has some of the hardest Key Experience Indicators (KEIs) and specs requirements that must be met. All three though, will be equipped with the NumberPad 2.0.

Some KEIs include nine or more hours of real-world battery life for laptops with a Full HD display, four or more hours of battery life from a 30-minute charge on laptops with Full HD display, less than a second wake from sleep, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-C charging, at least 8GB dual-channel RAM, biometric login security measures, and so much more.

“Crafted with luxury and power in mind, the Asus ZenBook Flip S, Asus ZenBook S, and Asus ZenBook Flip 13 are designed for performers on-the-go without sacrificing their user’s value for style. Their 11th Gen Intel Core Mobile Processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics can definitely match all kinds of activities their owners throw at them, and at any given time and place,” said George Su, Asus Philippines country head.

The ZenBook Flip S (Model UX371EA) combines the Intel Evo platform, the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 4K UHD touchscreen Oled HDR display in a light 1.2kg and 13.9mm thin package. It also features a 360° hinge, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD, all for a price of P94,995.

The slightly heavier ZenBook S, meanwhile, will be touting the same chipset and graphics technology. It has a lower resolution 3.3K display, but has the same 16GB and 1TB memory configuration. For P99,995, the ZenBook S will come bundled with a dual band gigabit router and ZenScreen portable monitor from Asus.

Finally, the lesser-priced Asus ZenBook Flip 13 still stays true to the flexible form factor with slightly lower internals, hence it will not arrive with the Intel Evo platform. Aside from a similar 360° ErgoLift hinge design, it will feature a Full HD touchscreen panel with Asus pen support, an 11th Gen i5 chipset with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of memory, and 512GB SSD storage, retailing for P64,995.