Companies must embrace change to become innovative enterprises in new reality

The changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic saw many companies accelerate their digital transformation and pivot to become technology-driven enterprises. Accenture, a leader in the Philippine information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry, continues to help clients innovate their businesses to respond to the challenges arising from the health crisis.

“We are no longer navigating a crisis, but are facing a new reality that offers an opportunity for the companies we serve to embrace change in order to emerge stronger,” said Ambe Tierro, Technology Lead of Accenture in the Philippines. “By leveraging Accenture’s recently-announced brand purpose to deliver innovation on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, we are helping companies navigate their digital transformation with speed and agility.”

According to Tierro, companies across industries are reimagining everything they used to know and are rebuilding their operations. Thus, Accenture has also pioneered the delivery of shared success as part of its newest and biggest brand move in a decade, the “Let There Be Change” campaign. This focus on creating a 360-degree value will not only transform businesses but will also help its clients make a real difference for their employees and their communities in the future.

Change starts with innovative talent

“At the heart of great change is innovative talent,” emphasized Tierro. “Innovation must start from the organization’s core and be translated to a culture that inspires and motivates employees during a difficult time.”

Just recently, Accenture celebrated innovation by holding virtual events that showcased its employees’ knowledge and expertise in the latest technologies and likewise drew professionals and students eager to learn and innovate in order to create a better future.

In its 10th year, Accenture Technology in the Philippines held its Technology Summit with the theme “Tech is the New World.” The two-day event featured more than 70 technology talks by Accenture subject matter experts in partnership with clients and its alliance partners. Topics such as “Moving to an Elastic Digital Workplace,” “Accelerating Innovation: Business Agility x Talent Transformation,” and “Locking Down: Information Security in the time of COVID” addressed the current challenges faced by the IT-BPM industry.

Tierro added that, globally, Accenture invested nearly $900 million in training and development programs in 2019, which paved the way for the upskilling of employees in different markets, including the Philippines.

Being a responsible business

As technology impacts many aspects of how people work and live, Accenture leverages the best of technologies and creative talent in developing innovative solutions that will make a difference in the society. Supporting its objectives as a responsible business, Accenture has embarked on various initiatives that promote the ideation of innovative solutions for community problems and challenges.

To keep the innovative spark alive among its employees, Accenture Technology in the Philippines organized its Ideas to Outcomes (I2O) program. I2O is the company’s annual innovation competition that challenges its employees to come up with ideas that will solve challenges for business and the society. This year, I2O generated over 15,000 ideas across two categories: Innovate for Business and Innovate for Society. Entries were judged according to quality of innovation, technical feasibility and overall potential to address a societal challenge.

Ambe Tierro, Technology Lead of Accenture in the Philippines

Under the Innovate for Society category, Bangon Lokal PH emerged as the winning idea which was also recognized in an internal global innovation challenge. Bangon Lokal PH is a scalable, end-to-end business support system that aims to empower and help digitize micro and small medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the community. It aims to integrate cloud solutions for Predictive Analytics, Geo Location, Customizable Learning and Digital Assistance. It also envisions to provide MSMEs with actionable digital insights on the use of e-commerce tools to help them succeed in the digital age.

Accenture’s focus on creating innovative culture also extends to the future workforce, especially those pursuing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses, which Tierro advocates. Program the Future (PTF): The Accenture Technology Campus Challenge is one of the company’s programs that reflect its commitment as a responsible business. This annual competition serves as a platform for college students to ideate and build solutions that can make a positive impact in the way we work and live.

Despite the quarantine restrictions, PTF 2020 received more than 60 entries from 22 schools based in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The students took on the challenge to come up with solutions that address problems in the medical and education fields, as well as the concerns of the general workforce and government processes and services in response to the pandemic.

Mapua University bagged this year’s championship for MoveMapua’s BayaniHub application that features the future of public transportation in the country. Through the use of smart ads in modern jeepneys, the students combined software and hardware to generate a model that would provide passive income for e-jeepney drivers, lower cost for advertisers, and create value for both investors and the riding public.

“The need for innovation is greater than before. But for Accenture, the need to embrace change must also be a top priority for companies that are striving to come out stronger in our new reality. Changes, however, must not be confined within the company itself. It must be shared with all stakeholders — from employees, communities to ecosystem partners — as we move forward together from this crisis,” said Tierro.