MSI QHD monitors geared for PS5 with Console Mode

Gaming hardware maker MSI will be bringing its PS5 display solution to select Artymis, Creator, and Optix displays, since conventional QHD monitors will only be able to accept Full HD resolution signals from Sony’s new PlayStation model.

The new Console Mode of MSI will be able to receive 4K signals and simultaneously activate HDR mode, even though the technical specifications of the PS5 is limited to 120Hz, and not 1440p. This will result in a downgrade of image quality when playing on the PS5.

This downgrade poses as a great issue for gamers, because FHD resolution will be enlarged. Since there is a growing number of console players making use of monitors instead of traditional televisions, MSI also released a guide on how users can tweak the settings on MSI monitors.

MSI’s 1000R AI gaming monitor MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR, set to release this month, will also support the Console Mode function. It features a 3440 x 1440 resolution, 1ms response time, and HDR400, a combination built to complement the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series.

The curved monitors that will support Console Mode include the Optix MPG341CQR, Optix MPG341CQRV, Optix MAG342CQR, and the Optix AG321CQR. For flat monitors, MSI lists Creator PS321QR, Optix MAG274QRF-QD, and Optix MAG274QRF.