Xtreme launches online-exclusive X-Series product line, first Android TV

Xtreme Appliances has announced that it is releasing an online-exclusive product line-up called “X-Series” which includes its first Android TV.

The Xtreme X-Series Android TV, a 43-inch Full-High Definition (FHD) model, is certified by Google and comes pre-installed with Google Play, Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

With an internal TV storage of 8GB, the Android TV has Bluetooth for file sharing, as well as Chromecast feature that mirrors images, audio, and motion graphics from mobile phones, tablets, and laptops into a bigger screen.

Customization is also one of the highlights of the new Xtreme X-Series Android TV, as it allows users to set its home screen based on preferred applications and programs. For defined audio and display, the Android TV has adjustable picture presets, backlight, and sound mode.

Similar to Xtreme S and V Series Smart TV, the X-Series has an IPS panel that makes the picture color and quality consistent in different angles. Multi-purpose ports like HDMI, USB, and AV were also incorporated in the TV for connecting gaming consoles and other electronics.

The Android TV model is expected to be available exclusively on Lazada, Shopee and www.xtreme.com.ph this coming December 2020 to Q1 of 2021 with a retail price ₱12,990.

Aside from the Android TV, other Xtreme appliances under the X-Series line include window and split type air conditioners, bottom-load water dispenser, refrigerators, top-load fully automatic washing machines, multi-cookers, coffee makers, hand and stand mixers, and cordless vacuum.