ABS-CBN current affairs shows get second run on digital

Past current affairs programs of ABS-CBN are back for a second run, this time to serve the digital audience via the ABS-CBN News website.

ABS-CBN News recently launched “Current Affairs Throwback,” a new section on the website that features episodes from various ABS-CBN current affairs shows. The videos are posted for viewing online according to the program’s previous schedules on television.

On Mondays, stories of Filipinos rising above difficulties in life on “Mission Possible.” are featured. On Tuesdays, the focus is on success stories of Filipino entrepreneurs presented by “My Puhunan.” Wednesdays are all about emergency-preparedness with “Red Alert,” while “Kuha Mo” delivers reminders to caution viewers against accidents caught on camera and shown every Thursday.

“Sports U” and its inspiring stories on the fitness journey and triumphs of celebrities and athletes take the spotlight on Fridays. “Failon Ngayon” and “SOCO” dissect national issues and crimes, respectively, every Saturday. On Sundays, episodes from either the country’s most awarded educational program, “Matanglawin,” or from the iconic magazine show “Rated K,” will be featured.

“Current Affairs Throwback” also brings back the award-winning documentaries of “#NoFilter” and “Local Legends” on Wednesdays and Fridays, respectively.

As it continues to solidify its digital presence, ABS-CBN News released a 24-piece sticker pack on Viber consisting of phrases and by-words associated with ABS-CBN, such as “Pang-BMPM ‘yan!” and “#NagpaPatrol.”

It also has stickers inspired by the ABS-CBN Christmas ID “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya” and popular phrases online like “BitterOcampo” and “StressDrilon.”

These stickers can be downloaded by Viber users for free and can be used in their chats on the messaging app. ABS-CBN News also has its own community in Viber where users can receive timely and accurate breaking stories and a curated rundown of the news, entertainment, business, sports, and overseas stories directly on their Viber inbox.