AMD bares RX 6900 XT flagship video card

Chipmaker AMD has been gunning for the top spot in the video card business ever since it announced in November that it will be releasing a video card that is even faster than the 6800 XT – the new Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Considered by the company as the fastest graphics card it has developed, the 6900 XT will feature AMD’s RDNA 2 GPU architecture, the RX 6000 series staple Navi 21 silicon, 80 compute units, 16GB GDDR6 VRAM, and peak clock speeds around 2.8GHz.

The 4K graphics card is designed to provide ultra-high frame rates in 4K resolution. To do that, it comes equipped with Smart Access Memory for direct GDDR6 memory access and accelerated CPU processing, AMD Infinity Cache for reducing latency and power consumption, and DirectX Raytracing for real-time lighting, shadow, and reflection realism.

The 6900 XT boasts 80 compute units and 128 render output units, all of which are active, that will fully utilize Navi 21 and rival the GeForce RTX 3090. Similar to other cards in its series, it will also have access to performance presets like the Rage Mode with clock speeds as high as 2310MHz, or the toned down 2185MHz Quiet Mode.

Although it is able to reach big clock speed numbers, AMD’s binning technology is able to keep the power consumption of the 6900 XT equal to the 6800 XT at 300 watts, comparatively lower to Nvidia’s RTX 3080 at 320W and RTX 3090 at 350W.

Regarding its pricing, the 6900 XT is perched just above the RTX 3080 and below the RTX 3090. It is already available on global e-tailers and retailers, as well as on AMD.com for $999.