With 3-day Christmas sale underway, Lazada sees record numbers

With its “12.12 Grand Christmas Sale” on December 12 to 14 now rolling, e-commerce giant Lazada is expecting to rack up record numbers as Filipinos become comfortable in digital transactions.

Shown during the virtual press conference were Lazada brand ambassadors Kathryn Bernardo and Mimiyuuuh with top executives from Lazada Philippines

During its virtual press briefing on December 11, top executives of Lazada Philippines led by its CEO, Ray Alimurung, said the company is experiencing tremendous growth which it expects to continue up to 2021.

For this year, Lazada is rolling out the “Bounce Back Together” stimulus program that offers P100 million in subsidies and resources to help sellers digitalize, which has since supported over 7,000 local MSMEs.

A series of Bounce Back campaigns were also launched on the platform to generate consumer demand for sellers, according to Lazada.

Compared to 2019, Lazada saw a 2x growth of sellers onboarded year-on-year on the platform. The platform now has 4,000 local and international brands available on LazMall and 100,000 active sellers monthly.

The e-commerce platform also saw a 2x uplift in cashless payments versus in 2019. It saw an 8x uplift in sales of digital goods, as more and more people utilized the platform to purchase goods such as mobile load and e-vouchers.

Lazada said smartphones have risen to become a top selling category in the platform this year. Other emerging categories in 2020 include cycling and outdoor recreation supplies, and well-being supplements. Popular products purchased in 2020 include disposable face masks, matching loungewear sets, and socks.

Alimurung paid tribute to logistics frontliners, who made deliveries to customers in various parts of the Philippines: from the northernmost parts in Pagudpud to the southernmost tip in Davao Del Sur, travelling a total of over 47 million kilometers for this year alone.

Carlos Barrera, chief operating officer of Lazada Philippines, highlighted Lazada’s innovations to cater to evolving needs of consumers, and interesting consumer trends that emerged this year.

This year, Lazada launched Lazada Fresh and Lazada Med to provide consumers an online access to an assortment of fresh foods and frozen products, and health and wellness products. To date, Lazada said it has onboarded over 400 fresh food sellers, and offers thousands of health products.

Neil Trinidad, chief marketing officer of Lazada Philippines, said that the company’s digital giving platform enabled Filipinos to support relief efforts for communities in need, by making safe and secure digital donations to trusted NGO partners.

To date, LazadaForGood has raised over P30 million for 25 of Lazada’s partner NGOs. In January, Lazada leveraged LazadaForGood to raise funds for communities affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

As part of this year’s 12.12 sale, 12 lucky contestants will stand a chance to win the grand prize of P1.2 million cash prize.

To participate, shoppers can log on the Lazada app, search “Christmas Millionaire”, and collect the voucher of the day. 12 winners a day will be announced on Lazada’s Facebook page — they will win P1,212 vouchers and a chance to be a contestant on Lazada’s Christmas Millionaire show on Eat Bulaga.