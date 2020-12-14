Common tower firm set to activate first site in Cavite

Common tower firm ISOC edotco said it has completed its first build-to-suit site last September 2020 in Bacoor, Cavite and is expected to be ready for active installation by end December 2020.

File photo shows former DICT undersecretary Eliseo Rio Jr. during the groundbreaking of the first common tower of joint venture firm ISOC Edotco

The tower will initially serve Globe Telecom but has the capacity to serve other mobile network operators as shared infrastructure.

Last year, edotco and ISOC Infrastructure signed the first Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Globe and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

The edotco Group, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has a regional footprint in eight countries with over 32,300 towers.

“The completion of this site brings us one step closer to realizing reliable and affordable connectivity for the nation,” said William Walters, Country Managing Director for ISOC edotco.

“The telecommunications industry in the Philippines has great potential for advancement, and this milestone is just the beginning of our nation-building efforts towards meeting the country’s digital transformation aspirations. The successful deployment of this tower is proof of ISOC edotco’s capabilities as an independent tower company capable of serving local operators.”

Walters added: “We are working closely with the government, the DICT, regulators and mobile network operators to bridge connectivity gaps and shape a landscape that provides seamless connectivity. By creating a robust and future-ready telecommunications landscape that connects all parts of the nation, we will pave the way for reliable mobile connectivity and next-generation solutions for over 108 million Filipinos.”

Rizza Maniego-Eala, Globe’s chief finance officer, said the tower companies will significantly support its aggressive builds and expansion plans.

“Globe’s partnership with tower companies like ISOC edotco will facilitate faster site builds needed to improve the network experience of our customers,” she said.

According to a World Bank study, the Philippines is poised to be a significant player in the global digital market, with over 73 million Internet users reaching an average usage of 10 hours per day on the Internet, with over five of those hours on mobile.