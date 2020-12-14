Local firm pitches cloud-based business communication solution

To help businesses continue to exist and thrive in the middle of a still-unpredictable business environment, a telecoms distribution company is offering a cloud-based business communication solution called Telavi Cloud.

Erwin Co, president and CEO of Telavi Cloud, said the “game-changing” telephony solution can help both small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and enterprise-level companies transition to a “new normal” hybrid work setup where employees may opt to work remotely.

Co said Telavi Cloud is perhaps the only one of its kind in the local market right now and is well-suited for companies with employees working from home.

“With Telavi Cloud, we can forward calls directly to those who work from home. The call may be received or made from any Android or iOS smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop using any web browser or an IP phone. Wherever you are, as long as you have Internet, you never miss any phone call from your office,” Co explained.

Co said they have been eyeing of creating a cloud solution for the last five years but they thought the market was not ready back then. Many Filipinos, he said, are in Facebook or doing online banking but not too many were interested in migrating their telephony solutions to the cloud.

However, things have changed significantly. According to a global survey conducted from February to May 2020 by IBM among 6,000 executives, 100 of which are from the Philippines, many said they were already open to going to the cloud, specifically the hybrid cloud model.

“Globally, other countries have been doing it for several years already so the Philippines is really lagging behind, primarily because of Internet and other connectivity concerns. However, there are so many ways to make it highly-available. Multiple Internet connections, either fixed or wireless, can make the system robust and reliable,” he said.

When it comes to bandwidth, Co explained that voice consumes a small amount of bandwidth. For video, regardless of how long they do video calls, connectivity has always been very stable.

“Connectivity over the Internet has improved significantly over the years. Bandwidth for video may be a bit more, but if you look at what we’re doing today with all these virtual meeting platforms, it has become very stable now,” he said.

Co emphasized that, with a hosted cloud system, a bigger server is created that is centrally managed, more secure and redundant because there are multiple servers backing up each other. A company can connect 10 to even 100,000 users, he said.

Before, when companies buy equipment, they would normally depreciate these in three to five years, but even if the equipment hasn’t been fully depreciated yet, a new technology will emerge that will require companies to reinvest to keep abreast with developments.

“With Telavi Cloud, no more worries on additional purchases, just renewal of monthly subscription.”

As a product, Telavi Cloud will continue to change,” Co said.

The pandemic became more of a catalyst for people to call them and give the platform a try, only to discover that it is much easier and more cost-effective in the cloud, he said.

“With Telavi Cloud, we now provide people the freedom to drive businesses anywhere in the world. They now have the accessibility, the flexibility that they could still collaborate with each other, that they’ll have savings. And we will continue to build more features for the product,” Co said.

In terms of security, Co said there are data protection measures in place. Everything that is transmitted and stored by the system is fully encrypted and secured. However, he emphasized that subscribers should also do their part to make sure that their information is protected.

“Users should have the responsibility of taking care of data they access wherever they may be. Overall, security starts in the normal, day-to-day practices of an individual in taking care of their devices,” he said.

Co said that Telavi Cloud can help smaller businesses bounce back with affordable price points. The cheapest package, he said, is around less than P300 or below P10 per day.

For next year, as part of their roadmap, Co said they intend to release features that will enable users to enjoy CRM integration, omni-channel contact center, dialers, MS Teams integration, and more.

“With the pandemic, businesses need to be prepared to be able to continue operating wherever their employees may be. If you need help in connecting your customers to your employees, we can get you up and running in a couple of days,” he said.